Food & Civil Supply Corp starts wheat procurement in Kangra

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, APRIL 14

Wheat procurement at three centres of the Himachal Pradesh Food and Civil Supply Corporation (HPFCSC) in Kangra district started yesterday. These centres have been opened in the grain marketing yards at Riyali and Fatehpur in Fatehpur subdivision and Milwan in Indora subdivision of Kangra district with the assistance of the State Marketing Board and the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Kangra.

The FCI had procured cereals in these centres for the past two year but this year, the HPFCS started procuring the produce from farmers of lower Kangra areas.

As per information, on the first day, 187 quintals of wheat was procured at the Milwan centre.

The HPFCSC has fixed a target of procuring 2,500 metric tonnes (MT) wheat at Riyali, 2,000 MT at Milwan and 1,000 MT at the Fatehpur procurement centre this year. Wheat is being procured at a minimum support price of Rs 2,125 per quintal and the process will likely to continue for at least one month.