Foodgrain supplies to Bara Bhanghal in Kangra restored

PALAMPUR, August 7

The district administration has restored the mule path leading to Bara Bhanghal in Kangra district, which was washed away in the recent flashfloods. Six bridges, which were washed away, have also be reconstructed.

Kishori Lal, Baijnath MLA and CPS, said yesterday that all bridges had been reconstructed and the mule path cleared. A team of the district administration, with the help of locals, restored supply route.

The Bara Bhanghal valley of Kangra district was cut off from the rest of the world following a bridge collapse on the Uhal river, 80 km from Palampur. Portions of the mule path leading to the valley also disappeared following heavy rain, snowfall and flashfloods in the last week of June.

Kishori Lal said the supplies of foodgrains to Bara Bhanghal had been restored. One hundred mules carrying foodgrains had already left Multhan on way to the valley.

He also said that over 30 groups of shepherds, which were held up at Plachhak and other places, had also started their movement.

Mansa Ram, panchayat pradhan of Bara Bhanghal, confirmed the movement of supplies of the foodgrains to the valley. He said because of heavy rain and snowfall, movement of local people to Bir and Multhan was also disrupted. Villagers were waiting for the restoration of the bridges and path. If timely action was not taken by the CPS and Deputy Commissioner Kangra Nipun Jindal, over 600 persons living in Bara Bhanghal would have faced hunger-like situation. Bara Bhanghal is situated at a height of 14,000 feet above the sea level.

