For contribution to Mandi’s cultural tapestry, residents over 95 honoured

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 30

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Mandi chapter, organised an event to honour venerable women and men above 95 years, highlighting their profound contributions to the cultural tapestry of the region. Those honoured were Devi Chand (102), Om Chand Kapoor (101), Ghungli Devi (99), Phagani Devi (96), Krishan Kumar Nutan (96), Roshan Lal (95), Dharam Pal Kapoor, Shanno Sharma, Kamleshwar Kapoor, Sundar Lal Majboor and Bhupender Malhotra.

The event, a first of its kind in the district, aimed to recognise their invaluable place in local history.

Led by INTACH, Mandi, convenor Naresh Malhotra, the ceremony witnessed the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner Rohit Rathour, who commended the initiative.

“In my tenure across six districts, this is the first instance where esteemed elders have been felicitated in this manner,” said Rathour, emphasising the importance of preserving the legacy of the honourees.

The programme featured poignant moments as the elderly shared insights into customs, festivals and the rich history of eras bygone, underscoring their role as custodians of cultural heritage.

Neerja Sharma and Hem Lata Puri captivated the audience with their poetic recitations and musical performances, while Meena, Premlata and Ahilya delighted the honoured guests with soulful renditions. Expressing gratitude, INTACH, Mandi, co-convenor Anil Sharma extended appreciation to the dignitaries and the attendees, emphasising the pride felt by the entire community. He assured continued support from the administration, inviting the elderly to reach out regarding any concerns.

The event was attended by various members of INTACH — including Anil Sharma, Kamalkant Sharma, YC Vaidya — and several others, alongside relatives of the honourees.

As the event concluded, it left a lasting impression, symbolising a profound commitment to honouring and preserving Mandi’s cultural heritage through its revered elders.

