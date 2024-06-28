Hamirpur: For development, elect Pushpinder Verma: Minister

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 27

People must vote for Congress candidate Pushpinder Verma for development of the constituency, said Rajesh Dharmani, Technical Education Minister, while addressing election meetings at various villages here today.

He said that the vote for the Congress would not only ensure speedy development of the area but would also encourage Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to work with more energy. He added that Verma was working hard for the past many years either as a doctor or as a social worker. “People must remember services he rendered during the Covid-19 outbreak and recently when diarrhoea broke out in some villages of the constituency,” he said.

Dharmani said that the Congress government would complete its five-year term as it had the majority in the Vidhan Sabha.

He said people were fortunate to have Chief Minister from the district. After assuming the reigns of the state, Sukhu had started a number of welfare and development programmes in the state and in the district. The construction of a bus sand that was ignored by BJP governments was started with a budget allocation of over Rs 56 crore.

The Chief Minister had announced to set up a cancer research centre in the district along with a medical college. The government had released Rs 110 crore for the early completion of the buildings of the medical college.

Verma said that Ashish Sharma supported the BJP that tried to topple government in the state. “People must ask him why he resigned when he was already an elected MLA from here,” he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Hamirpur