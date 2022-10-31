For development, vote for BJP again: Nadda

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 30

The BJP national president, JP Nadda, today made an appeal to the people of Himachal to change the tradition by electing the BJP government for the consecutive second time for development of the state.

Addressing a rally under the Vijay Sankalp Abhiyaan at Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced a new word and replaced anti–incumbency by pro-incumbency in Indian politics by giving good governance and this time the people of Himachal would script history by electing the BJP government again.

He said that India had become the fifth largest economy of the world under the leadership of Modi. He said it was evident from the zeal shown by the people of the state that they had made up their mind that ‘Raj Nahin Rewaj Badlega’ (not government, but tradition will change).

“The people should remember that it was the Congress government that snatched the special category status from Himachal while Modi restored the status,” he said and reiterated the schemes launched and development works undertaken by the double engine government in the state.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party, Nadda said that AAP leaders had surrendered and left Himachal as their lies could not hold any ground. Dubbing the Congress as anti-development, he said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra was being carried out by the one who had supported those raising anti-national slogans in the JNU in Delhi.

In Kullu, former MP Maheshwar Singh broke down during his public address in front of Nadda while addressing a rally under Vijay Sankalp Abhiyaan. He urged the new party candidate Narotam Singh to take due care of his supporters and ensure that dedicated party workers were not overlooked.

Maheshwar was first given BJP ticket but later, it was withdrawn. He then filed nomination as an Independent from Kullu Sadar, but withdrew papers after discussions with Nadda in Shimla. Maheshwar is now canvassing for Narotam.

The BJP chief thanked Maheshwar for keeping a big heart and assured him that personally he himself and the party will take due care that Maheshwar and his supporters are given due recognition and respect in the party.

The BJP today organised rallies in all the 68 Assembly segments of the state besides public programmes in which star campaigners of the party addressed the public.