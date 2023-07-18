For now, Shimla residents to receive water every 4th day

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 17

Residents in Shimla city will now receive water every fourth day. As turbidity level has increased considerably after rain in the past three days, silt has gathered at water sources again and pumping had to be stopped from Giri source for some time which accounts for 40 per cent of total water supply to the city.

Pumping disrupted at Giri source Pumping stopped from the Giri water source for some time. The scheme accounts for 40% of total water supply to the city.

As against daily requirement of 45 MLD water, 31.90 MLD received from all six sources on Monday.

The SJPNL officials said that water would be supplied on the fourth day after a gap of three days to different areas

As per Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) record as against daily requirement of 45 MLD water, a total 31.90 MLD water was received from all six sources on Monday. Gumma supplied 17.20 MLD, Giri 5.88 MLD, Churot 3.13 MLD, Seog 0.90 MLD, Chiarh 0.45 MLD and Koti Brandi 4.34 MLD. The repair work at water sources has been continuing and pumping activity has slowed down due to high turbidity levels present in water.

The SJPNL officials said that water would be supplied after a gap of three days to different areas in the city. The water supply will continue but one area will get its turn after a gap of three to four days. There is still heavy amount of silt present at Giri water source and tapping alternate water sources has been initiated.

The water supply in many areas of the city remained suspended for five to eight days in the past week and residents were supplied water through tankers. After water tanks installed in their houses ran dry, residents had started storing rainwater and even headed to ‘boudis’ to fetch water.

#Shimla