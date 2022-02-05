For Shinkula tunnel construction, BRO to shift base camp to Lahaul

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, February 4

To expedite the process of the construction of tunnel beneath the Shinkula pass on the Darcha-Shinkula- Padum-Nimmu road in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, the Border Roads Organisation would shift its base camp from Solang to Lahaul.

Jitendra Prasad, Chief Engineer of the Yojak Project of the BRO, visited Lahaul to inspect the sites for setting up its base camps. According to sources in the BRO, the Chief Engineer of Yojak Project held a meeting with BRO officials at Lahaul to discuss the matter. The sites were inspected at Jispa and Darcha.

During the visit, former Congress MLA of Lahaul and Spiti Ravi Thakur met the Chief Engineer and apprised the BRO official about key demands of Lahaul residents. Ravi Thakur told The Tribune said, “road from Goshal bridge to Yangla bridge in Lahaul and Spiti was prone to landslides and snow avalanches.

So, the people of the

area are demanding construction of an alternative road, which was less

prone to landslides

and snow avalanches during winter season.”

“Apart from this, people are demanding construction of alternative roads near Tandi and also between Koksar and Chhatru in Lahaul and Spiti,” he added. “I have apprised the Chief Engineer about these issues, who has gaven an assurance that needful would be done,” he remarked.

Jitendra Prasad, Chief Engineer of Yojak Project, when contacted, was not available for comment.

Ever since the face-off with China in the Galwan valley, the Central Government is keen to explore the possibility of all-weather connectivity to Leh from the Manali side, especially for military purpose. Due to its high altitude, Shinkula Pass receives heavy snowfall, blocking traffic movement on the Darcha-Padum-Nimmu highway, which is under construction.

When completed, it will provide an alternative route to the Army from Himachal to Leh.

At present, there is only one route to Leh from Manali for the Army and civilians via Baralacha Pass. The route remains closed for months

during the winter due to heavy snowfall near Baralacha pass.

#bro