Foreign artistes mesmerise audience at Kullu Dasehra

Our Correspondent

Kullu, October 29

The presentation by a troupe from Kenya won accolades during the fifth cultural evening of International Kullu Dasehra festival at the open-air auditorium, Kala Kendra, on Saturday. The artistes presented a glimpse of the culture of their country. The cultural evening commenced with Kullvi Nati. The artistes from Himachal also enthralled the audience by their performances.

Playback singer Jasraj Joshi mesmerises the audience.

Folk artist Birbal from Kinnaur made the audience dance with his performance. Gita Bhardwaj enthralled the audience with her songs. Shubhank Sharma kept the spectators engaged with his songs. Comedian VIP also entertained the viewers by mimicking over 30 renowned artistes. Ramesh, Dinesh, Kanti Bhushan, Aman, Rajni, Kamlesh, Shweta Rana and Reshmu Devi also captivated the audience by their scintillating performances. Dance by Rishita Koundal was also appreciated by the audience.

The presentation by Sa Re Ga Ma fame Sunil Kumar was lauded by one and all. The performances by Deepak Jaswal, Monika Sharma and Sanjeev Dhiman left the audience spellbound. The spectators also appreciated the performance by Tanu Dancing Group. The laser show also amused the viewers. Star performer and playback singer Jasraj Joshi captivated the crowd by his lively performance.

Revenue and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi was the chief guest. Kullu Dasehra Festival Committee chairman and CPS Sunder Singh Thakur presented him a Kulla shawl, cap and Dasehra souvenir. Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg and other dignitaries were also present.

