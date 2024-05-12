Foreigners, locals pool efforts to keep Banjar valley clean

Kullu, May 11

Visitors coming from foreign countries, along with local residents, are coming forward to ensure cleanliness in the pristine Jibhi valley of Banjar. Recently, a cleanliness drive, ‘One Step Towards Cleanliness’, was organised by the Jibhi Valley Tourism Development Association (JVTDA) and Healing Himalaya in the area. Prashant Dogra from the Forest Department was also present during the drive.

Capt Kishan Chauhan (retd), president, JVTDA, said, “After the positive outcome of the ‘Mission Clean Jibhi’ campaign, a cleanliness drive was held in the area in which about 15 people, including foreign nationals, participated enthusiastically. Under the drive, garbage was removed from the Jibhi market, waterfall, Ghiyagi and Sangam point. The participants also gave the message of cleanliness.”

Lalit Kumar, secretary, JVTDA, said, “It is necessary for people keep their area clean. They have learnt to dispose of garbage properly. The hosts should sensitise the guests not to litter at tourist places. It was commendable that a large number of stakeholders of the tourism industry are actively engaged in keeping the area garbage-free. The important thing is that volunteers have been making efforts in this regard and it will be helpful in forming the future strategy. Consistent efforts are required to keep the valley clean.”

The footfall of tourists is on the rise in the Banjar valley. Showing responsibility, many youngsters and people involved in tourism from the Jibhi valley had initiated cleanliness drives at tourist places. Under the drives, garbage dumps were removed at public places and in forest areas.

Gaurav, a resident of Banjar, took the initiative of volunteering one hour daily to remove garbage from public places. Inspired by it, a large number of residents joined the initiative.

Jaisingh Thakur, a local resident, said, “The efforts of the youth are bearing fruit as the area, including tourist spots, has become immaculate. Youngsters are highlighting the practice of dumping garbage in the open on social media. It has led to awareness among residents to keep the area clean.” — OC

