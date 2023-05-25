 Forest cover to be raised to 30% : The Tribune India

Forest cover to be raised to 30%

Forest cover to be raised to 30%

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually addresses the 12th annual workshop of JICA's NRM on Wednesday. ANI



Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 24

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government had kept a target of increasing the green cover in the state from 28 per cent to 30 per cent.

Seven forest committees honoured

  • The Chief Minister gave away awards to seven village forest development committees working under the JICA project for their excellent work
  • Sunder Singh Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary (Forest), said, “Plantation is being done on around 45,000 hectares. The state also has immense potential for eco-tourism.”
  • Saito Mitsunori, JICA's chief representative in India, said, "The JICA is providing financial aid to a number of projects in developing countries, including India."

He said this while virtually addressing from here the 12th annual workshop on Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-assisted forestry and natural resource management (NRM) projects held in Shimla.

He said the JICA-funded projects had been instrumental in increasing the green cover. “Plantation has been done on over 4,600 hectares using advanced techniques and technological interventions over the past two years,” he added.

Sukhu said that the projects also focused on developing nurseries and improving planting stock with an aim to produce over 60 lakh quality seedlings of various useful species for community and forestry purposes. The modernisation of 72 nurseries across the state was also underway, he added.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the role of forests in an agrarian state like Himachal Pradesh, where the population heavily relies on forest resources for their livelihoods and ecosystem services. He emphasised the need to preserve and enhance forest wealth, especially in the context of global concerns over climate change and the search for environment-friendly solutions.

Sukhu commended the efforts made under the project to strengthen joint forest management activities through the formation of 460 village forest development societies (VFDS) and over 900 self-help groups (SHGs) in seven districts.

“The project has also prioritised skill upgrading and capacity-building for forest-dependent communities and forest field staff. More than 15,000 individuals have been trained in livelihood activities and forest regeneration with the aim of minimising the risks posed by climate change and related disasters,” he said. He said making Himachal Pradesh a green state was one of the key pillars of his government’s agenda. “The state government has launched several initiatives in this regard and expects them to yield positive results in future. The JICA-funded project aligns well with the state’s vision for a green state,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Kishori Lal, MLAs Sanjay Rattan (Jwalamukhi), Bhawani Singh Pathania (Fatehpur), Kewal Singh Pathania (Shahpur) and Malender Rajan (Indora) accompanied the CM.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Australian universities ban Indian students from Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana amid visa fraud concerns

2
Entertainment

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district

3
Punjab

Bargari sacrilege: In major embarrassment for Punjab police, key accused detained at Bengaluru airport turns out to be a case of mistaken identity

4
Nation

'Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building'; 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen deliberately crashes truck into a White House barrier; says he wanted to kill President Biden

6
Nation

When Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi inaugurated Manipur and Tamil Nadu assembly complexes

7
Delhi

Delhi Police head constable's inspiring tale of grit and determination, cracks UPSC in 8th attempt

8
Punjab

NSA officers question Amritpal Singh in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives nod to release pending instalment of 6 per cent DA to government employees

10
Nation

Kangra Cooperative Bank's account with RBI loses Rs 7.79 crore in cyber fraud case

Don't Miss

View All
Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Top News

‘Soul of democracy sucked out’: 19 parties to skip Parl opening

‘Soul of democracy sucked out’: 19 parties to skip Parl opening

14 NDA partners slam boycott, ask Oppn to reconsider decisio...

Modi, Albanese dwell on steps to mitigate Indo-Pacific challenges

Modi, Albanese dwell on steps to mitigate Indo-Pacific challenges

Manmohan too opened Assembly complexes

Manmohan too opened Assembly complexes

Launched world’s first green building in TN

Historical sceptre ‘Sengol’ to be installed in new Parl building

Historical sceptre ‘Sengol’ to be installed in new Parl building

Attacks on temples: India, Oz to exchange info on separatists

Attacks on temples: India, Oz to exchange info on separatists


Cities

View All

PSEB Class XII Results: Arshpreet tops Amritsar district with 99%

PSEB Class XII Results: Arshpreet Kaur tops Amritsar district with 99%

Tarn Taran district fares well in PSEB Class XII exams

As mercury soars, health experts advise precautions

Wheat procurement to end today

Woman duped of gold bangles at airport in Amritsar, 1 held

Prepare action taken report over parking scam: Chandigarh Administration to MC

Prepare action taken report over parking scam: Chandigarh Administration to MC

Protesters armed with swords, can’t remove barriers, HC told

Chandigarh civic body to map shamlat land through differential GPS

Chandigarh: Mercury drops 7 notches in a day

PGI offers free online hearing evaluation of patients

Delhi Excise Policy: ED raids premises of AAP MP’s associates

Delhi Excise Policy: ED raids premises of AAP MP’s associates

Three dupe woman of Rs 7.8 lakh on pretext of crypto investment, held

Cricketer’s sister abused, Delhi Commission for Women chief seeks FIR

Girls all the way: Ekta tops Jalandhar dist with 98.4%

Girls all the way: Ekta tops Jalandhar dist with 98.4%

Jalandhar: Man’s hand chopped off, eyes hurt in brutal attack

Latifpura oustees get 15 more days to submit applications

Hoshiarpur: Avantika first in vocational trade

4 arrested with 37-gm heroin in rural areas

Navpreet tops dist, 3rd in state

Navpreet tops dist, 3rd in state

Man hacked to death by friend at sweetmeat shop

Encroachments removed by MC on Lodhi Club road

12-yr-old raped, man arrested

Eradicating drug menace real tribute to martyr, says minister

Rain brings down temperature in Patiala, Met predicts 2-day wet spell

Rain brings down temperature in Patiala, Met predicts 2-day wet spell

Talk on ‘quality in legal research’

Attack on scribe: Case registered

Three travel agents booked for duping man of Rs 1.2 crore

4 held for vehicle thefts