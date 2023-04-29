Forest Department chalks out strategy to prevent forest fires

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 28

The state Forest Department organised a division-level meeting of the field staff recently to chalk out a programme to check forest fires in Palampur, Baijnath and Jaisinghpur subdivisions in the summer season which is about to begin. Over 100 officials of the Forest Department participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Patil, Divisional Forest Officer, Palampur, said the Forest Department had made appropriate arrangements in all the ranges to create awareness among the local public and rights holders on how to check forest fires and assist the field staff of the department. He said control rooms equipped with wireless systems and mobile phones had been set up in different parts of Palampur, Baijnath and Jaisinghpur areas. In addition to this, fire-fighting units had been established in all sensitive areas.

He said deficient rains and dry spells in the state last year had resulted in forest fires as early as in the month of March. However, this year long spell of winter and regular rains in the month of March had given relief to the Forest Department. The department was fully prepared to handle the forest fires.

20% area vulnerable