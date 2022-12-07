Forest Department to develop 'Nagar Van' in Kullu

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, December 6

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has approved a proposal submitted by Parvati division, HP Forest Department, for the creation of a ‘Nagar Van’ (urban forest) in Shamshi area of Kullu. It will eventually be extended up to Mohal Nature Park along the Beas next year.

Giving details, IFS Aishwarya Raj, Deputy Conservator Forest (DCF), Parvati division, Kullu, said this area in Shamshi was also home to office complexes, housing colonies and riverside areas. “Unfortunately, a few parts of this area are being used for dumping waste by nearby localities for a long time. The brunt of this is being borne by the Beas, its banks and local inhabitants,” he added.

Biotic stress and the frequenting of anti-social elements were also a cause for concern, he added.

The DCF said a small part of the total area had already been converted into a ‘Sangam Swarnim Vatika’ in March 2021, which was welcomed by locals and tourists alike. “The space wherein only anti-social elements were found loitering in late evenings earlier, the vatika is now frequented by regular walkers, elderly people and youngsters in a safe, green and conducive environment,” he added.

Raj said expanding this concept further and merging it with the Nagar Van Yojana would be a classic example of dovetailing of the government schemes in the field of environment conservation. He added that focus would be on upcycling techniques and using local material for landscaping and signage purposes. “Nature awareness boards and messages will form an important part of bringing environmental consciousness closer to people.”

The DCF further said preparation had already begun, as linear and regional models of planting and recreational avenues, including eco-restoration, would be created. “Thematic forests such as ‘arogya van’ (highlighting ethnobotanical richness of Kullu flora), Miyawaki plantation zones, birding trails, oriental zone and butterfly breeding zone, etc, would be developed. Planting species will highlight the local floral diversity. A riverside walking trail starting from the Shamshi complex till the SSB will be developed along the Beas with Victorian lighting and seating facilities.”

He said the idea was to blend an entire living area into the concept of city forest rather than only working on a vacant patch of land.

