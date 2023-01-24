Forest Dept captures leopard in Rampur

Shimla, January 23
The Forest Department captured a leopard in Rampur yesterday. It was spotted thrice in the area in the past one week. A team of Forest Department workers laid a trap near the PWD colony in Rampur where leopard was captured late night on Sunday.
Residents were scared of a possible leopard attack and avoided going out of their houses during the late evening hours. They finally heaved a sigh of relief and expressed gratitude to the department when the animal was trapped.
According to the residents, the leopard was spotted at Ward Number 1 and 2, Racholi area and Padam Nagar area and was seen moving around freely in a CCTV camera footage. Rampur DFO Vikalp Yadav said, “After the residents informed us that a leopard was spotted in the urban Rampur area, we laid two traps. We managed to capture the leopard after almost a week. It has been kept at the rescue centre for now and will be released in a remote forest area in a day or two.”
Yadav added, “Leopards often visit residential areas during winter season in search of easy preys like dogs and cows.”
