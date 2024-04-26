Forest Dept cracks down on illegal mining in Paonta Sahib

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 25

A truck and five tractors were seized and fine to the tune of Rs 1.16 lakh was collected during a crackdown on illegal mining by the Paonta Sahib Forest Range Officer today. Several areas, including Rajban, Nawada, Rampurghat and Matarali were targeted with the support of Paonta Sahib Forest Block Officer and forest guards from the relevant beat.

The crackdown is part of a sustained effort by the Paonta Sahib Forest Division to combat the illegal activity in the region. From March 2023 to March 2024, over Rs 51.28 lakh fine has been collected for illegal mining. The Forest Department also destroyed 7,660 litre of illicit liquor that was found after the dismantling of nine liquor furnaces concealed within forested areas. The department has also initiated legal proceedings into the irregularities involving sale depots and sawmills, resulting in collection of fine totaling to Rs 7.27 lakh.

In a bid to preserve forest lands, fine totaling to Rs 2.32 lakh was imposed in five cases related to garbage dumping and discharge of industrial effluent on the Forest Department’s property.

Aishwarya Raj, Divisional Forest Officer of Paonta Sahib Forest Division, said most violations occurred in reserve forests.

The department is issuing challans in the name of the driver instead of the vehicle owner, as most vehicles used for illegal mining do not bear registration plates.

