Forest Dept initiates steps to combat summer fires

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 23

In order to save precious forest wealth under the Nurpur Forest Division, the Forest Department is all set to combat forest fires. The department has chalked out a multi-pronged action plan to save forest wealth from fires which normally start raging during the summer season.

As per Forest Department’s schedule, forest fire season starts from April 15 and ends on July 15 or with the onset of monsoon showers. There are five forest ranges Nurpur, Kotla, Jawali, Indora and Rey in the Nurpur forest division having a 4153.84 hectares of reserved forest area, 5810.37 hectares of demarcated protected forest and 26007.23 hectares of un-demarcated protected forest area.

Rapid fire force constituted A Rapid Fire Force in all five forest ranges & at the forest division level with volunteers from nearby villages has been formed. Besides this, a control room is being set up in Nurpur and leaves of field staff will also be cancelled during the fire season. —Dr Kuldeep Jamwal, FDO

Of the total forest covered area, 65 per cent area has been identified as sensitive to fire whereas around 41,000 hectares of forest having chir trees is considered most fire sensitive.

According to Dr Kuldeep Jamwal, Forest Divisional Officer (FDO), Nurpur, a working plan has been devised. The plan proposes creation and maintenance of 59-km fire lines and controlled burning on around 450 hectares of forest land which is littered by dry vegetation and is vulnerable to fire. He said the department would deploy 78 fire watchers during peak summer days on a daily wage basis to protect forest wealth from summer fire and keep an eye on miscreants who could ignite or set fire to forest area.

Jamwal said a Rapid Fire Force in all five forest ranges and at forest division level with volunteers from different villages adjoining the forest areas had been constituted. “Apart from this, a control room is being set up in Nurpur and leaves of field staff will also be cancelled during fire season,” he added.