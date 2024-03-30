Forest Dept on high alert in Sirmaur as fire season approaches

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, March 29

As the fire season approaches, the Forest Department in Sirmaur district has issued a high alert, aiming to protect forest assets from the ravages of wildfires. With preparations underway to combat potential forest fires, directives have been issued to cancel leaves of Forest Department employees and increase night patrols and numbers of fire watchtowers.

Additionally, in light of past forest fires, the Forest Department has identified sensitive areas within the forested regions and prepared a road map to facilitate swift action in case a fire breaks out. This proactive measure aimed at making prompt efforts to mitigate any potential damage to the forest resources.

Speaking to the media, Vasanth Kiran Babu, Chief Conservator of Forest, Nahan, said the Forest Department was fully prepared for the upcoming fire season in Sirmaur. Toll-free numbers have been made available to report fire incidents swiftly, ensuring easy communication with the authorities concerned, he added.

Last year, the district witnessed a decrease in forest fires. However, considering the possibility of increased incidents this year, especially in rural areas, Babu appealed for cooperation from local communities.

He said with the activation of a satellite alarm system, forest employees will receive instant alerts on their mobile phones in case of any fire outbreak within forested areas.

He emphasised that approximately 70 per cent of the forested regions had been designated as fire-prone areas, and measures had been taken to monitor these areas closely through maps and technology.

With these comprehensive measures in place, the Forest Department is gearing up to combat potential forest fires effectively and protect the invaluable natural resources of Sirmaur district.

