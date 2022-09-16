Forest Dept plants sapling in waste items

Dharamsala, September 15
The Forest Department of Dehra subdivision is undertaking a campaign to use waste drums and plastic bottles for growing plants alongside roads. Dehra Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sunny Verma talking to The Tribune said that the campaign was started last month.
