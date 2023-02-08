Forest Dept rescues leopard in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, February 7

Officials of the Forest Department rescued a leopard at Bangarh village of Una subdivision and released it in the Bharwain Forest Range late last night. The leopard was accidentally trapped in a wire loop set up by poachers to trap wild boars and mountain goats in the village.

Una Forest Range Officer Rahul Thakur said the department had received information that an animal was trapped in a crude wire device in the woods near the India Reserve Battalion in Bangarh village. A team of forest officials, along with veterinarian Dr Amit Sharma reached the spot.

A tight wire loop had gotten tied around the animal’s abdomen near the hind legs while the other end of the wire was fastened to trees. The animal was sedated with a dart loaded with tranquillizing drug before it could be rescued.

Soon after the leopard went unconscious, the trap was cut and the leopard was shifted into a cage, said Dr Sharma. He said the leopard, a three-year-old male, was healthy and appeared to have been trapped for about two to three hours.

A veterinary surgeon inspected its wounds at the veterinary polyclinic in Barnoh village. The Range Officer said since the leopard was in a healthy condition, the officials decided to relocate it in its natural habitat in Bharwain Forest Range instead of shifting it to Gopalpur Zoo.

Meanwhile, the Una police have registered a case under the Wild Life Protection Act and are investigating the matter.