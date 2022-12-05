 Forest Dept starts survey to ascertain number of leopards : The Tribune India

Forest Dept starts survey to ascertain number of leopards

Forest Dept starts survey to ascertain number of leopards

Leopards at the Himalayan Nature Park in Kufri. File photo



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, December 4

With rise in attacks by leopards during the winter months, the wildlife wing of the Forest Department has started a survey with the help of experts from Zoological Survey of India, Kolkata, to assess their population.

Even though population estimation of leopards has been undertaken in the past this is the first time that this exercise is being done holistically and scientifically.

“We have roped in Zoological Survey of India to install trap cameras in which images of the leopards are being recorded. It is by April 2023 that the process of collecting images through trap cameras will be complete,” revealed Rajiv Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator Forest (Wildlife).

He said the exhaustive process of population estimation began with the training of the field staff. “We prepared grids of 5 kms each to identify the hotspots which had a higher concentration of leopards,” said Rajiv Kumar.

The direct and indirect evidence of the animals’ presence was collected by way of droppings and pug marks. It is after de-duplication of the entire data, checking rosette markings and corroborating camera trapping images that the department will arrive at a figure of the total number of leopards, he added.

It was in June, 2004, that a survey had been undertaken to assess the leopard population in the state which turned out to be 785.

This number included the 24 animals in captivity at the Rescue Centre here in Tuti Kandi. As per this survey, the snow leopard population estimation stood at 35.

During winter months there are several incidents of attacks by leopards as the predators move down from higher reaches to inhabited areas in search of food. They normally make dogs and cattle their prey but there have been occasions when they have attacked human beings. It was only last week that a Nepalese youth, returning home from work at a hotel, was attacked by a leopard in the Jakhu area of the state capital.

Experts from a renowned NGO headed by Vidya Athreya, a wildlife biologist who has vast experience in tackling problems related to leopards, had been assigned the task of mapping the leopard population in Himachal in 2014.

Based on the outcome of this mapping, the government had worked out a strategy for reducing the increasing man-animal conflict. The department had also undertaken behaviour study pattern of leopards in the state capital to help analyse their behavior and movement.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh blames 'sarkar ki nalayaki' for Sidhu Moosewala's murder, prays the late singer gets justice

2
Nation

Twin sisters from Mumbai marry same man in Solapur, video of ceremony goes viral

3
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

4
Sports

‘Hero or villain’: Twitterati divided over KL Rahul after India lose opening ODI to Bangladesh

5
Delhi

50 per cent voting in MCD polls; Both AAP, BJP claim victory

6
Entertainment

The Kashmir Files row: 3 IFFI jurors back Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid

7
Delhi

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

8
Nation

PM Modi meets mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar; has arrived to cast vote in second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls

9
Ludhiana

Six-yr-old raped by neighbour

10
Impact Feature

Safe Cam 360 Reviews - Shocking Scam Complaints From Real Customers

Don't Miss

View All
Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Top News

Rocked by protests, Iran disbands morality police

Rocked by protests, Iran disbands morality police

No such confirmation from Interior Ministry | Protesters cal...

Beijing setting up military base in Indo-Pacific region

Beijing setting up military base in Indo-Pacific region

China is considering military bases in several nations

Terror outfit lists 56 KPs, vows to continue attacks

Terror outfit lists 56 KPs, vows to continue attacks

Probe info breach, step up security, BJP urges UT administr...

G7 price cap on Russian oil unlikely to affect India

G7 price cap on Russian oil unlikely to affect India

Undelivered, fake drugs back to Baddi from Agra

Undelivered, fake drugs back to Baddi from Agra


Cities

View All

Asked to shun drugs, addict nephew stabs man to death

Asked to shun drugs, addict nephew stabs man to death

BSF's 58th Raising Day: Mahila Praharis scripting stories of courage, says MoS

Drone with 3-kg heroin shot down in Tarn Taran

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh to be plastic-free event

Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh to be plastic-free event

Broken Stretches Mohali: Sector 77-76 road not repaired for year

Chandigarh logs only 38 Covid-19 cases in November

Curtains down on Chandigarh Carnival

Open House: What should be done to minimise the patient load at the tertiary care hospitals in Chandigarh?

Air quality panel bans non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

50 per cent voting in MCD polls; Both AAP, BJP claim victory

After AIIMS, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital faces hacking attack

Delhi HC sets aside conviction, 6-yr jail term considering lost trial court record

MCD polls: Wholesale, retail markets in City to remain shut on Sunday

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

District leaders make the cut as BJP rejigs state, central panels

Pilgrims irked over deplorable condition of Sachkhand Express

Grewal upset at exclusion of loyal workers

Kapurthala police bust interstate gang of robbers with arrest of 5

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

Haphazard parking on highway poses threat to motorists at night

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

Delimitation of wards incomplete, leaders expect delay in Patiala MC poll

No DJ event at Punjabi University techfest in Patiala

Four of gang arrested for theft at six shops in Patiala

Sirhind colony residents start road repair on their own