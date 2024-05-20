Forest Dept to prepare e-forest database

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 19

In a bid to prepare a database of different species of trees and shrubs in the forest areas, the state Forest Department is all set to develop an e-count software in six forest divisions of the state on a pilot basis. Out of the 45 forest divisions, including the wildlife wing of the Forest Department, only six forest (territorial) divisions have been picked up for this project based on artificial intelligence (AI).

A one-day workshop to sensitise field personnel of the Nurpur forest division was organised here today in collaboration with the Forest Department and the Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali. The state government has sponsored the AI-based project for developing the e-count software in Paonta Sahib, Ani, Palampur, Dehra, Nachan and Nurpur divisions. Official sources of the department said species of trees and shrubs were being recorded along with their volume.

The database will also record the value of forest wealth, which would be of immense help to the Forest Department in formulating its strategies to enhance the afforestation process. Moreover, the database of wild shrub species grown in the forests will also assist the department in eradicating weeds such as lantana.

Field employees of the Nurpur forest division such as forest guards, range officers and block officers were present in the e-count software workshop, and given detailed information about the software.

Nurpur Divisional Forest Officer Amit Sharma told The Tribune that Vijay Guleria and Neha, e-count software experts at ISB, Mohali, imparted training on the usage and benefits of the software to the participants. He said the software would play an important role in the eradication of lantana weed from the forests and provide a forest value assessment to the Forest Department.

He added that after developing the database, the department would get the exact count, value and volume of the species of trees and shrubs along with photographs.

