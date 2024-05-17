Forest Dept’s Swarnim Vatika reduced to ashes

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 16

A series of forest fires engulfed various forests of the district last night. The failure of the Forest Department to save the burning forests exposed the lack of preparedness of the department. Surprisingly, the Swarnim Vatika developed by the Forest Department close to the Forest office complex was also reduced to ashes.

The department had developed this block of forest near the office complex in 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of the state’s formation.

The purpose of developing the Swarnim Vatika was to showcase the flora of the area at a forest garden that would be green all year round. The department had also constructed a shelter for people to enjoy the view of the town.

The department had protected the selected area of the forest with barbed wire so that stray animals could not damage the saplings planted two years ago. However, due to the negligence of the department’s officials in clearing the area of pine needles, all the efforts of the department turned into ashes.

Forest fire incidents were also reported from forests in other areas of Barsar and Nadaun subdivisions. The forest near Bijhri close to the forest range office caught fire. It was learnt that the fire was extinguished with the help of villagers. Ramesh Kumar of Bijhri said though forest fires are common in summers, the department had made little preparation to fight them.

Divisional Forest Officer Ankit Singh said firefighting teams were constituted in the district to check forest fires. People living near the forests were also involved in the forest protection activities, he added.

He said the department was doing its best to prevent forests from fires.

