Forest divisions to get 45 nurseries: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 21

One model nursery will be developed in every forest division (total 45) of the state in the current financial year, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here yesterday. He presided over the first meeting of the governing body of the Himachal Pradesh State Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (HP CAMPA). The initiative is being taken for the restoration of degraded forests.

Sukhu said that all these 45 nurseries would have facilities like vermicompost units, poly houses, green houses, sprinklers, root trainers and tissue culture labs. “This will help in strengthening the infrastructure of nurseries, which can serve as a focal point for multiplication of planting material as well as capacity building and training of the staff engaged in the maintenance of nurseries and sharing of good practices among foresters in the country,” he added.

He said that plantation in forests should be done keeping in mind suitable climatic conditions He added that dedicated staff would be deployed as protectors to take care of plantations. The campaign would be more focused and barren forestland would be covered to achieve the goal of ‘Green State’.