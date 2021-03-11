Forest fire at Air Force Station in Kasauli leaves four injured

Solan, May 15
Four people, including three firemen, were injured and a fire tender was partially damaged in a massive fire which broke out at the Air Force Station in Kasauli around 6.30 am on Sunday.
The fire was noticed by villagers first who alerted the air force authorities. They immediately swung into action and requisitioned fire tenders from the cantonment and air force station.
The whole area was engulfed in a plume of smoke as firefighters struggled to control the blaze. Smoke was seen billowing from the forest throughout the day as dry pine needles had caught fire.
Commandant (Home Guards) Shiv Kumar Sharma said they rushed to the spot as soon as information was received around 9.30 am. Three firemen comprising fire tender driver Jagdish Sharma, firemen Mohinder Sharma and a home guard personnel Satish Kumar suffered 10 to 30 per cent burns.
They sustained injuries while trying to douse the fire which was fuelled by the high-speed wind.
A civilian contractor, Rishu Aggarwal, who had undertaken some work at the said site, also sustained severe burn injuries.
The injured were rushed to the army hospital at Kasauli from where they were shifted to PGI, Chandigarh.
Three fire tenders from Kuthar, Parwanoo, Solan besides those from Kasauli cantonment and army were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
Though firefighting operation continued throughout the day, the blaze was yet to be doused. It was spreading to the nearby areas by evening.
The fire spread from the revenue land to the forest area in no time and kept the air force authorities on their feet throughout the day. Firefighting operations were continuing till the filing of this report.
Shiv Kumar Sharma said since the fire tenders were unable to reach up to the hill where the fire had broken out, the blaze spread fast with the high-speed wind blowing over the area. A fire tender near the Sunset Point caught fire as a huge flame leapt to the place where the tender was parked.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian badminton team creates history, wins maiden Thomas Cup title
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announces Rs 1 crore cash awar...
No shortcuts, must go back to the people: Rahul, Sonia announce mass contact from October 2
Chintan Shivir ends with Bharat Jodo call; Rahul says Congre...
Day after banning wheat exports, Centre extends procurement season
Government asks states, UTs and FCI to continue wheat procur...
BKU split: Senior leader parts ways to form 'apolitical' farmer outfit, hits out at Tikait brothers
Rajesh Chauhan alleges BKU leaders Naresh Tikait and Rakesh ...
Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar; Punjab CM, parties, SGPC condemn killing
Punjab Chief Minster Bhagwant Mann has urged the foreign min...