Forest fire at Kasauli Air Force station, four injured

Forest fire at Kasauli Air Force station, four injured

Efforts on to douse the fire at the Air Force station in Kasauli. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 15

Four persons, including three firemen, were injured and a fire tender was partially destroyed in a massive fire which broke out at the Air Force Station in Kasauli around 6.30 am today.

The fire was noticed by some villagers who alerted the Air Force authorities. They swung into action and fire tenders were requisitioned from the cantonment and the Air Force Station initially.

A fire tender damaged due to fire in Kasauli. Tribune photo

Firemen were trying to control another fire that broke out near Central Research Institute at Kasauli late this evening.

The whole area was engulfed in a plume of smoke as fire could not be controlled. Smoke was seen billowing from the dry pine needle-ridden forest throughout the day.

Commandant, Home Guards, Dr Shiv Kumar Sharma said fire tenders were rushed to the spot as soon as information was received around 9:30 am. Fire tender driver Jagdish Sharma, fireman Mohinder Sharma and a Home Guard jawan Satish Kumar were injured with 10 to 30 per cent burn injuries. They sustained injuries while trying to douse the fire which was fuelled by high-speed winds blowing in the area.

A civilian contractor Rishu Aggarwal, who was undertaking some work at the site, also sustained severe burn injuries.

They were rushed to the Army Hospital in Kasauli from where they were shifted to the PGI, Chandigarh.

Three fire tenders from Kuthar, Parwanoo, Solan, besides those from Kasauli Cantonment and the Army, were engaged in dousing the fire.

Though intense firefighting continued throughout the day by the Air Force, firemen, locals and forest staff, fire could not be controlled till the filing of this report.

Dr Sharma said since the fire tenders were unable to reach out to the hill where the fire had broken out, it spread fast with the high wind.

The airforce authorities have deployed a large posse of personnel to douse the fire, keeping in view the damage it can cause to the station. Dr Sharma said several fire incidents had taken place throughout the district in this long weekend. They appear to be have been triggered by miscreants.

Two tourists trapped in a forest fire near Deonghat in Solan were also saved by the fire staff. Solan DFO Shreshtanand said several fires had taken place in the district at Kasauli, Dharampur and Solan. He said teams were trying to control the ground fires and 15 to 20 people were deputed at each site.

A Defence chopper from Chandimandir was pressed into service to douse the fire. The chopper was seen filling water from the Kaushalya river near Parwanoo before heading for Kasauli to douse the fire.

Fire was fuelled by winds

  • Fire tender driver Jagdish Sharma, fireman Mohinder Sharma and a Home Guard sleuth, Satish Kumar, were injured
  • They sustained injuries while trying to douse the fire which was fuelled by high speed winds blowing in the area
  • A civilian contractor, Rishu Aggarwal, who was undertaking some work at the said site, also sustained severe burn injuries

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

BKU split: Senior leader parts ways to form 'apolitical' farmer outfit, hits out at Tikait brothers

2
World

Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar; Punjab CM, parties, SGPC condemn killing

3
Sports

Indian badminton team creates history, wins maiden Thomas Cup title

4
J & K

Katra bus fire: Little-known outfit claims responsibility, J-K Police say 'terror' angle not ruled out

5
Nation

No shortcuts, must go back to the people: Rahul, Sonia announce mass contact from October 2

6
Haryana

After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline

7
Himachal

Forest fire at Air Force Station in Kasauli leaves four injured

8
Haryana

Blistering weather conditions prevail across Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 48.1 degrees Celsius

9
Entertainment

Ira Khan shuts down trolls, shares another birthday photo dump with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and Fatima Sana Shaikh

10
Delhi

Maximum temperature crosses 49 degrees Celsius in Delhi; some relief expected on Monday

Don't Miss

View All
France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Top News

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala

California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt

California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt

The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...

On Buddha Purnima, PM Modi leaves for Gautam Buddha’s birth place in Nepal

On Buddha Purnima, PM Modi leaves for Gautam Buddha’s birth place in Nepal

After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline

After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline

Experts call it ‘knee-jerk’ reaction | Govt also mulls bonus...

Two Sikh traders shot in Pak; punish assailants, says MEA

Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA

SGPC, Punjab CM Mann condemn targeted killings

Cities

View All

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Fire at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital a wake-up call for others?

Bhagtanwala dumping ground: Garbage keeps burning here from time to time, anyone listening?

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

Two more drug-overdose deaths reported in Amritsar district

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

First 42,000 EV buyers in city to ride high on incentive

First 42,000 Electric Vehicles buyers in Chandigarh to ride high on incentive

Three bags of 'arms & ammo' found in car boot at Mohali

Day after toddler was charred, farmer booked

Chandigarh sees 8 fresh cases

Open House: What steps should the UT police take to check snatching incidents?

Mercury crosses 49°C in Delhi; relief expected today: IMD

Mercury crosses 49°C in Delhi; relief expected today: IMD

Rajiv Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief Election Commissioner

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal forays into Kerala, announces political alliance with Twenty20

Mundka fire: NHRC issues notice to Delhi government, to send team for on-spot probe

Kejriwal to hold meeting of AAP MLAs on BJP's anti-encroachment drive

Tubewell malfunctions, residents bear the brunt

Tubewell malfunctions, residents bear the brunt

German boys infuse soccer spirit among YFC trainees

Armed robbers target bakery, loot Rs 4,500 cash

YUVAA actors enact Oscar Wilde's one-act tragedy Salome in Punjabi

Open House: What measures should the police take to safeguard people from cyber frauds?

Eradication of social evils real tribute to martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

Eradication of social evils real tribute to martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

Creating awareness among traders about their rights: ‘Jago Vyapari Abhiyan’ starts

Covid-19: Two test positive in Ludhiana district

Bacterial blight-resistant rice variety gets approval

Drug peddler couple nabbed with 2-kg opium, 1-quintal poppy husk

Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Encroachment on pond land in Vikas Colony, PLC writes to CM

City lads lose to Amritsar in Hot Weather Cricket Championship

Sr Dy Mayor opposes garbage charges in water, sewerage bill

As mercury soars, Health Dept cautions residents