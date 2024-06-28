Palampur forest fire victim dies in PGI

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 27

A 46-year-old woman, who had suffered injuries while she was putting out a forest blaze near Palampur, has died of her injuries in PGI, Chandigarh.

Pinki, a resident of Rakh village, 10 km from Palampur, had gone to a forest on June 16 to douse the blaze with other villagers. She fell into a deep gorge and suffered multiple fractures.

She was taken to Civil Hospital, Palampur, and was later referred to PGI, Chandigarh, where she succumbed to her injuries on June 19.

The forest fires have ravaged several forests of the state this year.

Pinki is survived by her husband and a daughter. Her husband, Ravi, told The Tribune today that while she was trying to douse the forest fire that was lapping the edge of the village, Pinki got trapped in the blaze.

Trying to escape, she slipped into a gorge and suffered serious injuries.

The Tribune team reached out the victim’s family today and was informed that so far, representatives from neither the district administration nor the Forest Department had visited them.

Palampur SDM Netra Meti had, however, given an immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to the family. The Forest Department is yet to release financial assistance to the family.

“Experts have attributed the spike in forest fires this year to rising temperatures and exceptionally dry summer. Most forest fires in the state are manmade. We have been taking strict action against miscreants who have been setting forests on fire,” said Palampur Divisional forest Officer.

Since the beginning of the summer, over 1,000 forest fires have been registered in the lower hills of the state. Over one-dozen cases have been registered in the state against the culprits.

