Forest personnel, students pledge to save environment

Nurpur, June 5
The Forest Department celebrated the World Environment Day with fervour in Nurpur forest division today. The theme of the day was ‘Land Restoration, Stopping Desertification and Drought Resilience’.
A plantation drive was conducted in the eco-park by the field personnel along with a team of NDRF personnel. The students of Montessori Cambridge Public School, Raja ka Bagh, also took part in the drive in which around 100 saplings of various plants were planted. Saplings were also distributed to the students. A pledge was also taken by the participants to protect the environment and grow more trees.
