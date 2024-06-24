Forest Rights Act to be implemented in tribal districts: Himachal minister Jagat Singh Negi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 23

Revenue and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi today said that the state government would implement the Forest Rights Act-2006 in tribal districts with immediate effect.

Addressing a public meeting in gram panchayat Nako in Kinnaur, the minister said that the Forest Rights Act would be implemented with immediate effect in the tribal districts to ensure that the deprived and neglected sections get its benefit without any delay. “Strict action will be taken against those officers and employees who do not work within the stipulated time limit,” he said.

The minister said that the gram sabha has the right to provide land under the Forest Rights Act-2006. “Fifty per cent attendance is mandatory in the gram sabha to award land under Forest Rights Act. Also, 10 per cent attendance of women is mandatory,” he said.

Earlier, the Revenue Minister laid the foundation stone of a span to be constructed from Mangaja to Savoche village in Nako gram panchayat at a cost of Rs 31.15 lakh. The minister also heard public problems and directed the concerned officials to resolve all the legitimate demands immediately.

