Forestry students bring laurels to Nauni University

Solan, October 28

Sakshi Tomar, an M Sc student of the Department of Silviculture and Agroforestry, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has stood first in the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Competitive Examination for Admission-Junior Research Fellowship, Senior Research Fellowship-2023 examination in forestry discipline.

She has also bagged the first position in the Uttar Pradesh State Eligibility Test for admission to the PhD programme in forestry. She completed her masters degree from the Department of Silviculture and Agrofrostry under the supervision of Dr DR Bhardwaj, head of the department.

In another achievement for the department, Mitali Mehta, a PhD student, has been appointed as Scientist-B in the Indian Council for Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Dehradun. Mitali has been posted at the ICFRE Rain Forest Research Institute at Jorhat in Assam.

Prof Rajeshwar Chandel, Vice-Chancellor, CL Thakur, Dean College of Forestry, and scientists extended good wishes to them for the future.

