Forests, humans linked inherently, students told

Solan, March 22

Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organisation (HESCO) founder Anil Prakash Joshi emphasised the crucial need to understand the science of nature, particularly for students in agricultural and forestry disciplines.

He was addressing the participants at the World Forestry Day celebrations at the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, last evening. Joshi highlighted the vital link between forests and human survival, and stressed the need for heightened sensitivity towards nature.

Joshi, a Padma Bhushan awardee, underscored the significance of collaborative efforts in climatic forestry, and called for a balance between indigenous conservation methods and modern approaches, cautioning against blindly adopting western practices.

Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel commended Joshi and HESCO for their contributions to supporting small farmers, environmental conservation, and fostering local markets for indigenous produce.

He noted the alignment of indigenous practices and celebrations of local festivals with sustainable development goals, emphasising their relevance in today’s global context. Earlier, Dean (College of Forestry) CL Thakur welcomed the guests and outlined the objectives behind the celebration of World Forestry Day.

He said that the theme for this year was ‘Forests and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World’. Thakur said each year, over 10 million hectares of forests are cut. Only a small percentage of this could be grown back, he added.

Director of Research Sanjeev Chauhan provided insights into the current significance of forests and how they were important to ensure sustainable development.

The event featured student presentations — including poems, songs and speeches — highlighting the critical role of forests in our lives.

