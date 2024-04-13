Forgery FIR against cop

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 12

An FIR was registered against a police officer and others for allegedly tampering with and committing forgery on the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR). The FIR was registered at the behest of the Home Department, which detected tampering in the APAR. The matter was sent to the Vigilance Department for inquiry, which also found that there was tampering in the APAR.

