Forget leaders who leave, says Agnihotri

Our Correspondent

Una, SEPTEMBER 28

Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri today told Congress workers to forget those who had left the party and move ahead. He added that the party was going to form the next government in the state.

Agnihotri, in a press note issued here in the wake of HPCC working president Harsh Mahajan joining the BJP, said people had decided to defeat the BJP.

He said it was shameful that the BJP, which calls itself the biggest political party of the world, had to induct leaders from other parties ahead of elections.

He said, “By poaching leaders of other parties, the BJP has admitted that its performance has been dismal and that its own leaders are not capable of winning elections. The BJP cannot contest elections on ‘borrowed crutches’ and people understand that it is adopting such tactics only to win elections.”

Agnihotri said the BJP was making a mockery of its leaders by suddenly replacing the photographs of some of their leaders from hoardings.

He said the Congress had a large number of motivated workers and the party would return to power with the blessings of voters.

In Mandi, Congress leaders criticised Harsh Mahajan for his statements.

Vijaypal Singh, chairman of the HPCC ‘Vichar Vibhag’, said, “Harsh Mahajan’s remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and HPCC president Pratibha Singh and Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh are derogatory. The party gave him so much respect. He should not have left the party and make derogatory remarks against Sonia Gandhi and Pratibha Singh.”