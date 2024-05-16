Forget my maths, Congress lost RS poll despite majority: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, May 15
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu should not bother about his poor maths as the Congress had suffered defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections though it had a comfortable majority in the Assembly.
Thakur, while talking to mediapersons here, said that the Chief Minister had misconception even before the Rajya Sabha elections when the Congress’ strength fell from 43 to 34 MLAs and “our number rose from 25 to 34”. “The Congress had a comfortable majority in the House but still it lost the Rajya Sabha elections. So, my advice to the Chief Minister is do not get into numbers and let me remain with my poor knowledge of maths,” he added.
He presided over a function organised by the BJP Employees Cell here. State BJP president Rajeev Bindal was also present on the occasion. “The state government is anti-employees as it has not given the benefits of the Sixth Pay Commission to Electricity Board pensioners. The pensioners are threatening to boycott the elections if their demands are not met but the government is silent,” he added.
Thakur said, “The Congress is a sinking ship and all senior leaders have deserted it. Even in Himachal, Congress MLAs revolted against the dictatorship of some party leaders. The BJP will gain strength from the induction of two-time Congress MLA Subhash Manglet.”
He added that the Congress government has not fulfilled promises made to people. “During its 15-month rule, the Congress government has only misled people and withdrawn facilities given by our government,” he said.
Bindal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken special care of all sections of society and 51.40 crore jobs were created in the past 10 years. He added that the Prime Minister had worked for all sections of society while the Congress government in the state was anti-employee.
Bindal said, “The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has played a major role in employment generation. The whole world is watching that India is moving towards prosperity under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”
