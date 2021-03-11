Form booth panels within 15 days: Dutt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 1

Sanjay Dutt, AICC Secretary and co-incharge of Congress affairs in Himachal, today asked the district and block presidents of the party to constitute booth committees within 15 days. He said that the party had also decided to form mandal committees for coordination between booths and blocks.

Dutt said that the second phase of the Jan Jagran Abhiyan (Bharat Jodo Abhiyan) would be started in the state on August 9 and the work of the office-bearers would be observed.

He said that it had been decided to establish a National Training Institute to train office-bearers for the promotion of the policies and programmes of the party.

State Congress president Pratibha Singh said that she would soon visit all blocks in the state and interact with the booth committees. She added that the failure of the BJP government on several fronts, inflation and unemployment were the issues. The police recruitment paper leak case was the biggest scam in the state.

Meanwhile, a book highlighting the “failures” of the Central Government in the past eight years was also released.