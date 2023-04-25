‘Form Nyaya panchayats’ to sort petty disputes

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 24

In order to settle petty disputes at the panchayat level, representatives of various panchayati raj institutions (PRI) have sought the formation of ‘Nyaya Panchayats’ with judicial powers.

Himachal Pradesh Panchayat Parishad (HPPP) Chairperson Prem Lata Thakur stated this at a press conference here. She said a meeting of executive members of the HPPP and PRI representatives was held today to mark National Panchayati Raj Day. She said, “This year’s theme of National Panchayati Raj Day is ‘Chalo Gaon Ki Aur’. Seminars and training sessions will be held at state, district, block and panchayat levels to strengthen the PRIs.”

Satya Prakash Thakur, former working national chairman, All India Panchayat Parishad, was the chief guest on the occasion.