Form panel or we will contest poll, Dev Bhoomi Party tells Himachal Govt

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 20

Members of upper caste communities held a meeting at Dehra in Kangra district on Monday and served an ultimatum on political parties of the state. They said in case the state government does not constitute a Swaran Caste Commission, as was promised by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, they would contest the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Raman Sharma, district president of the Dev Bhoomi Party, claimed upper caste people, too, in many cases, are exploited. There are poor people who belong to upper castes who should also be given benefits as are being given to lower castes by the state and Union governments.

The Dev Bhoomi Party, which was formed in the state to work for the poor people of upper castes, has been demanding that the Swaran Caste Commission should be formed. After massive demonstrations by them, the government had agreed to form the commission. However, till now, the announcement of the government about forming the commission has remained on paper.

