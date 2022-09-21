Form panel or we will contest poll, Dev Bhoomi Party tells Himachal Govt

Dharamsala, September 20
Members of upper caste communities held a meeting at Dehra in Kangra district on Monday and served an ultimatum on political parties of the state. They said in case the state government does not constitute a Swaran Caste Commission, as was promised by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, they would contest the forthcoming Assembly elections.
Raman Sharma, district president of the Dev Bhoomi Party, claimed upper caste people, too, in many cases, are exploited. There are poor people who belong to upper castes who should also be given benefits as are being given to lower castes by the state and Union governments.
The Dev Bhoomi Party, which was formed in the state to work for the poor people of upper castes, has been demanding that the Swaran Caste Commission should be formed. After massive demonstrations by them, the government had agreed to form the commission. However, till now, the announcement of the government about forming the commission has remained on paper.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...