Form Tribes Advisory Council: Pangi NGO

Chamba, January 25
A local NGO, Pangwal Ekta Manch, Pangi, has urged the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to pass appropriate instructions to the authorities for the constitution of a new Tribes Advisory Council (TAC) in the state.
In a letter submitted to the CM today, manch chairman Trilok Thakur and co-chairman Bhagat Barotra say the TAC advises on matters pertaining to the welfare and advancement of the scheduled tribes in the state as may be referred by the Governor. Apart from advising on matters referred to it, the council oversees implementation of the tribal sub-plan in the state.
They say suitable persons having good reputation and sound credentials as social workers or community leaders may be nominated as members of the TAC so that the general people may also have a say in the representation in such a constitutional advisory body.
