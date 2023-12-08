Formalities for Shimla Ropeway Project completed, tendering process initiated: Deputy CM

PTI

Shimla, December 8

All the formalities for construction of the Shimla Ropeway Project, touted to be the second-largest ropeway project in the world, has been completed and the process of obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOC) and tendering has been initiated, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Friday.

Consultants have been hired for the project that aims to decongest Shimla city and a detailed project report has been prepared and submitted, Agnihotri said.

The 13.55 km long eco-friendly green ropeway project has three lines and 13 stations built at a cost of Rs 1,555 crore, he said, adding that it would be funded by the New Development Bank, he said.

Agnihotri said the ropeway would be the second-largest ropeway in the world with a 32-km ropeway project in South America to be the largest.

The biggest players in the ropeway projects are expected to participate in the bid, said the deputy CM who also holds the portfolio of the transport department. About 65 per cent of the material for the project would be imported, he said.

The work on the project is likely to start in October 2024. The first phase of construction would be done in two and a half years and the project would be completed in five years, Agnihotri said.

The ropeway would initially start with 220 cabins with a capacity of 8-10 persons in each, which would subsequently be increased to 660, he said.

The project will provide innovative urban transportation in Shimla with the aim to charge a nominal fare to commuters, the deputy CM said.

This could make Himachal Pradesh a model for the country in ropeway commuting, he added.

The project would provide direct employment to 250 people and indirectly to over 20,000 people, the minister said.

Agnihotri said that in a bid to push for ropeway transportation, the state government is also discussing plans to build the Jabli-Kasauli ropeway at Rs 253 crore and the Narkanda-Hatu Peak ropeway at Rs 172 crore.

Another project to build a ropeway from Parwanoo-Shimla – which could be the longest ropeway project in the world at 38 km – has also been proposed, he added.

The thirteen stations on the ropeway’s route are: Taradevi, Judicial Complex Chakkar, Tutikandi, New ISBT, Railway Station, Old ISBT, Lift, Chota Shimla, Navbahar, Sanjauli, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Ice Skating Rink (Rivoli) and 103 Tunnel.

