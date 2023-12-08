 Formalities for Shimla Ropeway Project completed, tendering process initiated: Deputy CM : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Formalities for Shimla Ropeway Project completed, tendering process initiated: Deputy CM

Formalities for Shimla Ropeway Project completed, tendering process initiated: Deputy CM

Shimla Ropeway Project, 13.55 km long, is touted to be world’s second-largest ropeway project

Formalities for Shimla Ropeway Project completed, tendering process initiated: Deputy CM

Shimla Ropeway Project aims to decongest Shimla city. File photo



PTI

Shimla, December 8

All the formalities for construction of the Shimla Ropeway Project, touted to be the second-largest ropeway project in the world, has been completed and the process of obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOC) and tendering has been initiated, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Friday.

Consultants have been hired for the project that aims to decongest Shimla city and a detailed project report has been prepared and submitted, Agnihotri said.

The 13.55 km long eco-friendly green ropeway project has three lines and 13 stations built at a cost of Rs 1,555 crore, he said, adding that it would be funded by the New Development Bank, he said.

Agnihotri said the ropeway would be the second-largest ropeway in the world with a 32-km ropeway project in South America to be the largest.

The biggest players in the ropeway projects are expected to participate in the bid, said the deputy CM who also holds the portfolio of the transport department. About 65 per cent of the material for the project would be imported, he said.

The work on the project is likely to start in October 2024. The first phase of construction would be done in two and a half years and the project would be completed in five years, Agnihotri said.

The ropeway would initially start with 220 cabins with a capacity of 8-10 persons in each, which would subsequently be increased to 660, he said.

The project will provide innovative urban transportation in Shimla with the aim to charge a nominal fare to commuters, the deputy CM said.

This could make Himachal Pradesh a model for the country in ropeway commuting, he added.

The project would provide direct employment to 250 people and indirectly to over 20,000 people, the minister said.

Agnihotri said that in a bid to push for ropeway transportation, the state government is also discussing plans to build the Jabli-Kasauli ropeway at Rs 253 crore and the Narkanda-Hatu Peak ropeway at Rs 172 crore.

Another project to build a ropeway from Parwanoo-Shimla – which could be the longest ropeway project in the world at 38 km – has also been proposed, he added.

The thirteen stations on the ropeway’s route are: Taradevi, Judicial Complex Chakkar, Tutikandi, New ISBT, Railway Station, Old ISBT, Lift, Chota Shimla, Navbahar, Sanjauli, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Ice Skating Rink (Rivoli) and 103 Tunnel.

#Mukesh Agnihotri #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Expat from Khanna to invest Rs 500 cr in Punjab

2
Entertainment

Actor Junior Mehmood dies of cancer at 68

3
Diaspora

Canada police release photos of 'masked' suspects after 3 theatres showing 'Animal' attacked in Toronto and Brampton

4
Delhi

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

5
Trending

Caught on air: BBC News anchor makes 'inappropriate' gesture at start of live broadcast

6
India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'

7
India

90K hectares of forest land diverted for non-forestry use in 5 years

8
Diaspora

Canada to double cost-of-living requirement for International students

9
India

India seeks US help to prosecute Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

10
Diaspora

Indian-origin motel owner shot dead by homeless trespasser in US

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Top News

Pralhad Joshi moves motion in Lok Sabha for discussion on panel report seeking expulsion of Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'

Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha had recommended Moitra's expul...

‘Hanged by a kangaroo court’: TMC's Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha

'Hanged by a kangaroo court': TMC's Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha

'Will fight you for next 30 years inside and outside Parliam...

BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observer list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observers' list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

The observers will visit the states and give inputs to BJP p...

Rejected allegations of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada: Govt in Lok Sabha

Rejected allegations of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada: Govt in Lok Sabha

PM Trudeau has made explosive allegation of ‘potential’ invo...

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi residence of Punjab ex-MLA

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

The firing incident of December 3 was caught in a CCTV camer...


Cities

View All

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Woman who was run over by vehicle succumbs, 3 booked

Encouraging entrepreneurship essential for women empowerment: Jimmy Shergill

3 SHOs among 13 cops transferred

High Court vacates interim bail of AIT ex-law officer Gautam Majithia

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Row over EWS admissions: High Court halts Chandigarh order on refusal of recognition to St Kabir School

Row over EWS admissions: Chandigarh's minority schools under lens for flouting norms

Safety concern: PGIMER plans to install 1,700 advanced fire extinguishers

PGI: Now, skin bank to burns patients’ aid

Delhi’s population projected to rise to 2.65 crore by 2036, says report

Delhi’s population projected to rise to 2.65 crore by 2036, says report

Day after Delhi LG recalls files, Kailash Gahlot loses Law portfolio, Atishi given charge

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

New firm to take over Gurugram Metro expansion: Chief Secy

L-G recalls files related to courts, justice delivery from Delhi Govt

Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Jalandhar: Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Two brothers among three killed in road accident near Panam village

No end to stray dog menace in Phagwara

Staff crunch hits Armed Forces Flag Day events across Punjab

Smuggler held with 2 kg of heroin

People asked to remain indoors after leopard spotted on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

People asked to remain indoors after leopard captured on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

City tops state in crime by juveniles, reveals NCRB

2 jailed for smuggling poppy husk in trucks, told to pay fine

Vigilance Bureau nabs civic body nambardar for demanding bribe

Chrysanthemum Show ends on a rosy note

Balwant Singh Rajoana ends hunger strike after meeting Akal Takht Jathedar

Balwant Singh Rajoana ends hunger strike after meeting Akal Takht Jathedar

Patiala Admn mulls WhatsApp chatbot to gather info on dog-bite cases

Norah Richards Theatre Festival features ‘Park’

NCC cadets celebrate Armed Forces Flag Day

National Lok Adalat tomorrow