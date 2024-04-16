Former Anni MLA Paras Ram joins Congress

Shimla, April 15
Paras Ram, former legislator from Anni Assembly segment in Kullu district, today joined the Congress along with his supporters.
Paras Ram along with his supporters today met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and pledged his support for the Congress party. He had contested the 2022 Assembly elections as an Independent candidate.
His expulsion was revoked recently by the party in a bid to bring back the rebel leaders back into the party fold.
He said that he would serve the party like a loyal worker and perform the duty assigned to him. Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, CPS Sanjay Awasthi and HIMUDA vice president Yashwant Chhajta were also present on the occasion. Former Kullu District Congress Committee president Buddhi Singh Thakur and Pankaj Parmar, president, District Council, Kullu, besides others were also present.
