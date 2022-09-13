Former CM addresses rally at Sujanpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 12

Cattlemen play a vital role in the national economy and also contribute to development at the village-level, said former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal while addressing a function organised under the ‘Rashtriya Gokul Mission’ at Sujanpur, near here, today.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started various schemes to encourage cattle farming and other livestock farming to enable farmers to be self-reliant. He added that cattle rearing in villages helped farmers to procure natural manure for their fields that improved their crop production. Earlier, officers of the Veterinary Department distributed farming kits to farmers. Dr Manoj Bhardwaj, Deputy Director of the department, said that they had provided free first-aid kits to farmers and educated them on the lumpy skin disease (LSD). He added that though there were isolated cases of the LSD in the state, farmers needed to be aware and vigil about it. Veterinary expert Dr Harsha Mahajan gave tips on cattle rearing.