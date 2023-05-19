Former CM still focuses only on Seraj : Ministers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 18

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi today said that Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur’s interest was still limited to his Seraj Assembly constituency.

The ministers, in a joint statement issued here, said that as Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur ensured the development of the Seraj Assembly segment only and ignored other parts of even Mandi district. Even as the Leader of the Opposition, he only raised issues relating to Seraj.

They alleged, “In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had promised that after coming to power, it would abolish the loan culture. But the BJP government took maximum loans and did not take any measures for resource mobilisation.”