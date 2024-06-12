Former CM Thakur flags 'deteriorating' law and order situation in Himachal

PTI

Shimla, June 12

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Thakur, who is also the Leader of Opposition in state Assembly, said five heinous crimes have taken place in the state in the last three days as he asked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to address the situation.

The senior BJP leader cited the murder of an elderly couple in Bilaspur, the killing of a girl in Kangra and the murder of a man in Una and said the law and order situation is in a very bad condition in the state.

"There is no place for such lawlessness in the state," he said, adding such incidents should not happen in the state which is also known as 'Dev bhoomi'.

The chief minister should address the situation with utmost seriousness as people's lives cannot be left at the mercy of fate, he asserted in a press statement issued here.

