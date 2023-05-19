Former DGP’s son acquitted in dowry harassment case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 18

A local court has acquitted Arjun Gill, the son of former state DGP Gurpreet Singh Gill, in a molestation and dowry harassment case registered against him in 2014.

The case was lodged on the complaint filed by the daughter of the then Punjab Inspector General of Police (IG).

The complainant said the duo had a roka ceremony on August 10, 2014, when cash along with gold coins and other articles were given to the accused and his family members. The wedding was fixed for November 30, 2014, but the accused and his family started demanding dowry.

She said they demanded jewellery, for which Rs 14 lakh advance payment was made by her father. She further alleged that the accused then demanded a BMW car on October 2, 2014.

She alleged that he also threatened to make public the private pictures taken by him secretly. Criminal force was used for outraging her modesty, the complainant alleged.

After the probe, a challan against the accused was presented before the court. Finding a prima facie case, the charges were framed against the accused, who pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial.

AS Sukhija, counsel of the accused, said there was nothing on record that could prove the charges against him. Sukhija argued that all charges were baseless and a false FIR had been registered.

However, the public prosecutor argued that the prosecution had proved the charges.

After hearing the arguments, Mayank Marwaha, Judicial Magistrate First Class, acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him.