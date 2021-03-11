Former Himachal Congress chief Kuldeep Rathore appointed AICC spokesperson

New Delhi, April 27

A day after he was replaced as Himachal Congress president by Mandi MP Pratibha Singh, Kuldeep Singh Rathore was on Wednesday tasked by the party to represent its views.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi appointed Rathore spokesperson of the party.

An order was conveyed by AICC general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal.

The Congress yesterday revamped the state unit, ahead of year-end elections.