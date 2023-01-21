Former Himachal minister Suresh Bhardwaj meets with accident, admitted to hospital

Shimla, January 21
Former Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister and BJP leader Suresh Bhardwaj on Saturday met with in Shimla and is undergoing medical treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College.
The BJP leader has suffered injuries in an accident.
According to the doctors, he had external injuries on his head, nose and eyes. However, all CT scan reports are fine.
The doctors have kept him under observation.
Doctors have also said he is out of danger and has been advised to rest.
Bhardwaj was hit by a Scooty driver in Shimla while he walking near his residence near Chhota Shimla.
Further details are awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway