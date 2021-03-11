Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary P Mitra passes away

Shimla, April 27
Former Chief Secretary P Mitra passed away at a private hospital in New Delhi today, following protracted illness.
Mitra, a 1978 batch IAS officer, was appointed Chief Secretary in May 2014 by the Virbhadra Singh government. He had suffered a brain stroke in April 11, 2015, but recovered to complete his tenure as Chief Secretary.
On his retirement on May 31, 2016, Mitra was appointed the State Election Commissioner. He had been battling cancer for the past some time.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condoled Mitra’s demise. He said that Mitra had performed his duties with devotion and dedication during his service in various capacities. He prayed to god to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors