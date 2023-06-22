Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh’s statue unveiled

PTI
Shimla, June 22
A statue of Virbhadra Singh, the six-time chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, was unveiled at Sainj near Rampur on the eve of his 89th birth anniversary on Thursday.
Unveiling the statue, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said being one of the most respected and tallest leaders of the state, Singh was also the architect of modern Himachal.
आज सैंज, कुमारसैन में आधुनिक हिमाचल निर्माता स्वर्गीय श्री वीरभद्र सिंह जी की प्रथम प्रतिमा का अनावरण किया। pic.twitter.com/mSOcWjAukb— Mukesh Agnihotri (@Agnihotriinc) June 22, 2023
हिमालयन वैलफेयर फाउंडेशन द्वारा कुमारसैन में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में शिरकत की।— Mukesh Agnihotri (@Agnihotriinc) June 22, 2023
सैंज, कुमारसैन में आधुनिक हिमाचल निर्माता स्वर्गीय श्री राजा वीरभद्र सिंह जी की प्रथम प्रतिमा का अनावरण किया। pic.twitter.com/hfF3ybRmWd
He brought the state to the forefront in the health and education sectors and never encouraged regionalism and casteism. Singh believed in a balanced and uniform development of the entire state, he added.
Singh who took over as chief minister for the first time on April 8, 1983, was sworn in again on March 5, 1985, after mid-term polls. He took over as the chief minister in December 1993, March 1998, March 2003 and December 2012. His innings ended in 2017 after the defeat of the Congress party in assembly polls.
Singh also served as deputy minister, minister of state and cabinet minister in the Union ministry and was elected to Lok Sabha five times. He passed away on July 8, 2021.
Speaking on the occasion, public works minister and son of Virbhadra Singh – Vikramaditya Singh said an institution would be run in the name of the former chief minister and his statutes would be installed at other places also.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prime Minister Modi holds talks with President Biden at White House
Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Em...
Fighter jet engines to be produced in India; GE Aerospace inks pact with HAL
The pact is significant as India has been sourcing its milit...
Appropriate for US President to raise religious freedom issues with PM Modi: Barack Obama
TV anchor Christian Amanpour had asked Obama on dealing with...
US set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, decision to help thousands of Indian professionals
The programme would be eventually broadened to include other...
AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn’t promise support against Centre’s ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources
Delhi CM Kejriwal expressed hope that the Congress would cle...