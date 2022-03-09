Former Kangra MP Rajan Sushant launches party, says no alliance with AAP

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 8

Former Kangra MP Rajan Sushant today launched the Himachal Regional Alliance (HRA) for the Assembly elections in the state scheduled to be held later this year.

Sushant, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “The people of Himachal are disenchanted with both BJP and Congress. We shall offer a third front to them. All Himachal-based parties are welcome to join the alliance to challenge the Congress and the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections”.

Asked if the HRA would form an alliance with AAP, Sushant declined any possibility.—