Former minister takes ‘Paltu Ram’ swipe at Pratibha Singh, son

Mandi, April 2

Govind Thakur, former minister and in-charge of the Mandi parliamentary constituency, targeted Congress state president Pratibha Singh and Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh by saying that they will be known as ‘Paltu Ram’ for changing their statements.

Govind said, “Pratibha Singh and Vikramaditya Singh are changing their statements frequently. Pratibha gave a statement that it is not the job of an MP to distribute only the MP fund. Ever since the Congress government was formed in the state, I have not seen any development work. To win elections, people have to work.”

“PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh talked about resigning from the post of minister and then retracted from his statement. He has accused the Chief Minister and the government of not doing the work properly,” said Govind.

“Actor Kangana has worked brilliantly in her field and brought glory to Mandi. Kangana sticks to whatever decision she takes but Pratibha and Vikramaditya are experts in changing their statements,” he added.

He said that the behaviour of the state government even with the rebel Congress and Independent MLAs was not good. The Congress government has always given step-motherly treatment to the Mandi parliamentary constituency.

“Pratibha is not getting anything from her own government for the Shiv Dham project, Sardar Patel University and other development works,”said Govind.

