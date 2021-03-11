Former MLA KL Thakur puts up show of strength in Nalagarh village

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 21

Trouble seems to be brewing for Lakhwinder Rana, Congress MLA who joined the BJP last week, as former MLA KL Thakur today convened a “Parivar Milan Samaroh” at his native Androla village to showcase his strength.

Though Rana has not been promised a ticket by the BJP, it has created uncertainty for Thakur who was being seen as a key contender. Thakur who had won 2012 Assembly poll by the highest margin in the state had lost in 2017 by a narrow margin of 1,242 votes to Rana.

Thakur, who was active in his constituency, was keen to wrest back the seat. Today’s show gave him an opportunity to exhibit his strength where his supporters openly challenged the candidature of Lakhwinder Rana whom they dubbed as a turncoat.

Addressing the gathering, Thakur said he was working to strengthen the party as well as the Chief Minister. In an apparent reference to Rana, Thakur said he was welcome in the party but should work to strengthen it and not create fissures by asserting that he had been promised the party ticket.

Thakur elaborated upon the development initiatives of the government in his segment and said he has been working round the clock for the area’s development.

He said the dissidence which existed within the party in 1998 where HN Saini and Rana were at loggerheads would not be permitted again as the party was stable and strong.

Elected representatives of Zila Parishad, Block Development Committee and panchayats also attended the programme in large numbers. While addressing the gathering, they supported Thakur’s candidature and said a party loyalist should be given the ticket and not the one who had burnt the party flag in 2012.

With the Nalagarh mandal having failed to turn up to welcome Rana upon his arrival after joining the party, the going appears to be tough for him. The mandal had thrown their weight behind Thakur whom they dubbed as a leader who had strengthened the party’s base.

Harpreet Saini, kin of former MLA HN Saini who had contested as an independent last time, also attended the programme and pledged his support for Thakur.

