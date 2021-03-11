Former Telecom Minister Sukhram suffers brain stroke, admitted to zonal hospital Mandi

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 6

Former Telecom Minister and Congress leader from Mandi, Pandit Sukhram (95), suffered a brain stroke today. He has been admitted to the Zonal Hospital at Mandi for medical treatment.

According to the family sources, Sukhram had a brain stroke during day time and his condition was starting to deteriorate fast. He was immediately rushed to the hospital.

According to Chief Medical Officer, Mandi, Dr Devender Sharma, the condition of Pandit Sukhram is stable and the medical staff at the hospital was administering necessary medicine to the patient. Health investigation was underway to provide better treatment, said the CMO.